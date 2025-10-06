Speaking to the media after the game, she said: “It's extremely frustrating, we're seriously disappointed because it's a similar tale to last week. I felt like we were comfortable, we were in a position where we're controlling the game, never really looking in any danger.

"And then there are moments of panic that should be dealt with, that shouldn't be a problem.”

Goals from Kirsty Howat and Molly-Mae Sharpe put Palace 2-0 up before the late drama, and Potter was clear that her team need to become better at seeing out results.

She said: “Newcastle are going to force the ball along, they're going to create some chaos, we should be able to handle that and deal with that pressure a little bit more. Because we were cruising at 2-0, the last ten minutes should never have turned into what it did.

"Fair play to Newcastle, they kept going, they kept fighting to the end, but they should have never had an opportunity to get back into the game like that. And again, it's some simple mistakes that give them a chance to come away with a point, when we feel like we fully deserved all three.”