The win was highlighted by debut goals from both Emma Watson and Allyson Swaby, though Watson's impressive performance was unfortunately cut short.

Potter said: "Yes, some lovely goals from Emma, it's unfortunate that we had to bring her off at half-time. It wasn't planned. She rolled her ankle twice, actually, which is not great.

"She was upset at half-time, so we need to assess that one. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as first feared, but she was excellent in the first-half. She took her goals extremely well.

"Allyson coming on and making an impact and getting the all-important goal was super good as well."

The victory broke a run of league draws, giving the team a much-needed lift as they pause for the international window.

She said: "Yes, we needed that, I think it's a really good time to have a little break for us. Players going away, having to join a different environment, being with their countries and going away and enjoying that as well.

"It's a good time for us to recoup, recharge, get everyone away, and then get everyone back in again and go again for this next phase of the season. So, we wanted to finish it on a win, and we did.

"We scored some very good goals, so we’re happy with that and we’re going into it in a good place."

After the international break, Palace Women will be away to Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

