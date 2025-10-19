Crystal Palace Women Manager Jo Potter admitted the 3-2 scoreline was the result of a "crazy" match, but was pleased that the team managed to get the win.
Speaking to Palace TV at full-time, she said: "Yeah, it was a bit of a crazy one, we've rotated a fair bit. It's got to be difficult for the players to step in, and a lot of change can kill a lot of rhythm, but I thought we played some nice stuff.
"It was really good to see certain players get some really important minutes - My Cato getting 60 minutes, Ruesha [Littlejohn] getting 45, Shanade [Hopcroft] getting 45, Chloe Arthur getting a really good amount of minutes, Indiah-Paige Riley getting a good amount of minutes, and some good performances as well."
Crucially, the team achieved its twin goals for the afternoon.
"It's important for us. We wanted to win, we wanted to get three points from the game, as well as give players that have needed minutes some really important minutes, and we managed to do both. So, we're happy with the result in the end," Potter said.
The win was highlighted by debut goals from both Emma Watson and Allyson Swaby, though Watson's impressive performance was unfortunately cut short.
Potter said: "Yes, some lovely goals from Emma, it's unfortunate that we had to bring her off at half-time. It wasn't planned. She rolled her ankle twice, actually, which is not great.
"She was upset at half-time, so we need to assess that one. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as first feared, but she was excellent in the first-half. She took her goals extremely well.
"Allyson coming on and making an impact and getting the all-important goal was super good as well."
The victory broke a run of league draws, giving the team a much-needed lift as they pause for the international window.
She said: "Yes, we needed that, I think it's a really good time to have a little break for us. Players going away, having to join a different environment, being with their countries and going away and enjoying that as well.
"It's a good time for us to recoup, recharge, get everyone away, and then get everyone back in again and go again for this next phase of the season. So, we wanted to finish it on a win, and we did.
"We scored some very good goals, so we’re happy with that and we’re going into it in a good place."
After the international break, Palace Women will be away to Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
