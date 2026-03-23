Whilst Palace dominated the ball and had the majority of the chances, they couldn't find a way through a stubborn Newcastle defence.

Potter was asked whether a draw was a fair result at full-time, with it clear that the Palace boss thought her side were good value for the win.

"I'm going to say no. I'm normally pretty fair, but I don't think Shae had a save to make. I think their keeper has made some outstanding saves.

"I said that to the players going in: 'We need to see a little bit more from you, a little bit more bravery.'

"You could see the second-half, it felt like we were camped in their half. They always know that they were going to pose a threat on transition.

"They've got some excellent players running forward, but we managed it really well. The opportunities that we had, we'd expect to score those.

"So we're disappointed not to come away with three points, but it's a clean sheet.

"It's another point along the road. It's not the end of the world," Potter said.