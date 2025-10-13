Speaking to the media after the game, Potter said: "I thought it was a real game of two halves, I thought we dominated the first-half and that we had the majority of the chances.

"We spoke about not coming out slow and sloppy in the second-half and I feel like that's exactly what we did."

Sunderland took the lead early on, to which Palace responded with an equaliser just three minutes later. From there, neither team could regularly create chances with both defences on top.

"We couldn't then take a grasp back in the game and Sunderland got a foothold, and a good team like that always does.

"I think we've got to look and reflect on it at this moment in time because we need to get out of this rut that we're in.

"I know we keep saying it, we'll keep trying to do it, we'll keep trying to fight our way out of it," she said.