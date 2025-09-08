Reflecting on Palace's Barclays Women's Super League 2 opener, Potter believes her team's overall performance deserved more.

Speaking after the game, she said: "It's tough because we've lost the game on a mistake. Our football was quite in control before that moment, we created many opportunities in the first half. .

"We probably felt that we should have gone in at half-time ahead, because of the amount of sustained pressure we had in their half and the chances we created."

"It wasn't to be and that's football, we've given them an opportunity to go ahead in the game and then it's just changed the momentum. It's unfortunate, we've only got ourselves to blame at this point.

"It's not where we wanted to be at the end of the game. Ideally, you want to take all three and if you can't win the game, you want to take a point and come away with a clean sheet. It would have been ideal, but it's tough for us today to come away as losers."

Despite the disappointing result, Potter remains focused on the long season ahead and the lessons her side must learn.

She said: "We've got to learn from it, and learn from it quickly because that's the Championship. It's a tough old league, but it's a long season and results like this happen week in, week out.

"One result doesn't determine the rest of the season. We've got to make sure that we stick together, we provide better training this week from the girls and from us, and hopefully produce a better performance."