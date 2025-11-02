Palace suffered a league defeat for the first time since the opening day, after Jessie Gale's 90th minute finish earned Pompey a 2-1 win.

The Eagles dominated the game for large stretches, but went behind on the 32nd minute after Amber Nixon prodded the ball home.

Annabel Blanchard restored parity ten minutes later with a finish that unsighted Jessica Gray in the Pompey net.

Despite the immense pressure Palace put on in the second-half, it was the hosts that got the win on 90 minutes after Gale raced in behind to slot past Shae Yañez in the Palace goal.