Summary:
- Cato earns her first start of the season, whilst Ireland matchwinner Larkin leads the line with Howat
- 9: Good save from Yañez denies a Portsmouth opener
- 16: Napier rattles the crossbar with a fantastic effort
- 32: GOAL - Yañez spills a free-kick and Nixon is there to fire Pompey in front
- 42: GOAL - Blanchard equalises with a swerving effort
- HT: Portsmouth 1-1 Palace
- 46: Rowbotham's shot is wide of the mark
- 60: Howat's strike from outside the box is well saved by Gray
- 62: Howat goes close again after a fine Weerden cross
- 83: Riley's effort is cleared off the line
- 88: Nolan blazes over the bar from close range
- 90: GOAL - Gale is put through and scores to give Portsmouth the win
- FT: Portsmouth 2-1 Palace