Summary:
- New signings Ladd and Brady make the bench whilst Nolan comes in to replace Swaby
- 5: Fingertip save from Yañez denies Sheffield an early opener
- 14: Rouse's shot is just wide
- 23: A lovely first touch allows Hughes to strike the ball well, but her shot whistles past the post
- 25: Cato lofts a great cross into the box, and Rogers denies Hughes' header
- HT: Sheffield United 0 - 0 Palace
- 47: Nolan's header is denied by the upright
- 58: Blanchard rolls her defender but the shot is saved
- 63: Larkin finishes wonderfully but the flag is up
- 75: Butler races through and nips past Yañez but her squared pass is intercepted by Napier
- 76: Blanchard's shot is deflected, after Weerden beats two defenders on the left-wing superbly
- 86: GOAL - Ladd scores spectacularly from a free-kick on her debut
- FT: Sheffield United 0 - 1 Palace