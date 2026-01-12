It was the perfect start to 2026 for Jo Potter's side, as they snatched a late 1-0 win away at Sheffield United, courtesy of a debut goal from Hayley Ladd.

Palace were much the better side in South Yorkshire, with Elise Hughes forcing a great save from Sian Rogers early on before Hayley Nolan hit the post with a header.

Abbie Larkin thought she had put Palace in the lead on 63 minutes after she finished superbly from Ashleigh Weerden's pass, but the flag was up.

The Blades could have gone ahead on 75 minutes after Eva Butler raced through on goal and squared the ball to her teammate, but there was Jamie-Lee Napier to clear the ball away from danger.

The deadlock was finally broken on 86 minutes though, as Palace's new signing curled in a sumptious free-kick from 25 yards.