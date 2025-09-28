Summary:
- Yañez replaces Annets in goal, whilst Sharpe is handed her 100th appearance for Palace
- 5: There is a significant break in play whilst Swaby receives treatment
- 21: Great stop from Sheppard denies Vanhaevermaet's header
- 32: Larkin hits a long-range effort but it is easily saved
- HT: Durham 0 - 0 Palace
- 46: Larkin whips in a fine ball but Hughes can't get her shot right
- 51: Vanhaevermaet hits the post with a header
- 79: GOAL - Hepple nods home from a free-kick to put the hosts in front
- 90+6: GOAL - Hughes pops up at the back post to nab an equaliser at the death
- FT: Durham 1 - 1 Palace