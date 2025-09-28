Very little separated the two sides throughout the game, but Beth Hepple's header from a free-kick on 79 minutes put the hosts in front.

It looked for all the world that Palace would leave empty-handed, but Elise Hughes popped up at the back post with a late equaliser to rescue a point in Durham.

The Wales international's delight was clear; it was the first Palace goal she had scored since suffering her ACL injury in April 2024.

The game also marked Molly-Mae Sharpe's 100th appearance for Palace, making her the first player in the history of the Women's team to reach 100 competitive appearances in the professional era.

It was a performance to match the occasion as well, as Sharpe put the cross in that was eventually turned home by Hughes.

Palace were on top for most of the first-half, with Durham goalkeeper Catriona Sheppard making a stunning stop to deny Justine Vanhaevermaet on the 21st minute.

Sheppard was also on hand to deny Abbie Larkin on 32 minutes and Sharpe two minutes later, as Palace went into the break still searching for the opener.