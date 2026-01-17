It was a spirited display against the Blues, but the reigning Women's Super League and Women's FA Cup Champions proved too strong for Jo Potter's side.

Chelsea took the lead in the 13th minute, after Millie Bright headed home from a dangerous Erin Cuthbert free-kick, before Sam Kerr doubled home advantage on 22 minutes.

Seven minutes later and the hosts had a penalty, after Molly-Mae Sharpe was adjudged to have fouled Guro Reiten in the box.

Reiten stepped up and converted her spot-kick, putting Chelsea into a 3-0 lead at the break.