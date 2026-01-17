Summary:
Ladd earns her first start for the club, whilst there is a return to the matchday squad for Vanhaevermaet
- 6: Reiten crosses in a dangerous ball, but the Palace defence manage to deflect it behind for a corner
- 13: GOAL - Bright nods in from a dangerous Cuthbert free-kick
- 22: GOAL - Palace giveaway leads to Kerr firing low into the bottom corner
- 29: GOAL - Reiten scores from the spot after Sharpe was adjudged to have fouled in the box
- 34: Rytting Kaneryd flashes her effort wide of the left post
- 45: Good stop from Yañez denies Cuthbert
- HT: Chelsea 3 - 0 Palace
- 51: GOAL - Kerr nods in from a good cross
- 53: Fancy footwork from Weerden leads to a good strike from Palace's number 11, but Hampton manages to save
- 70: GOAL - Yañez saves superbly but Thompson converts the rebound
- FT: Chelsea 5 - 0 Palace