Skip navigation

      Report: Palace Women bow out to Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      0
      2
      Arsenal Women
      Codina 20'
      Blackstenius 90+3'

      Crystal Palace's Subway Women's League Cup journey came to an end in South London, as Arsenal won 2-0 at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

      Summary:

      • Larkin and Nolan come in for Hughes and Napier after Wednesday's away win at Bristol
      • 9: Arsenal hit the post, but the offside flag is up
      • 11: Everett does well to block Blackstenius's shot on the edge of the box
      • 17: Blanchard strikes her free-kick sweetly, and the ball whistles over the bar
      • 18: Super stop from Yañez denies Arsenal an early goal
      • 19: GOAL - Codina heads in from a corner to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead
      • 20: Larkin hits the post from point blank range after some wonderful work by Weerden
      • 24: Brilliant defending from Everett prevents Arsenal from doubling their lead
      • 28: Larkin almost scores a spectacular goal from outside the box
      • 33: The woodwork denies Larkin again after she was put through by Sharpe
      • 42: Williamson heads over from a dangerous free-kick
      • HT: Palace 0 - 1 Arsenal
      • 55: Arsenal almost double their lead via a corner, but the ball rolls wide
      • 63: Swaby does well to block a dangerous Arsenal shot
      • 68: Well-worked corner from Weerden finds Larkin who's shot is saved by Borbe in the Arsenal goal
      • 76: Another super block from Swaby denies Arsenal
      • 88: Yet another huge block from Swaby keeps it at 1-0
      • 90+3: GOAL - Blackstenius scores to put the result beyond doubt
      • FT: Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal

      Laia Codina's first-half header and Stina Blackstenius' late finish were enough for Arsenal to advance in Sutton, with the WSL side winning 2-0 in South London.

      Palace matched Arsenal for most of the game, with the Eagles going close on a number of occasions in the first-half.

      The WSL quality ultimately told, and Palace bowed out of the Women's League Cup with their heads held high.

      As the only Barclays Women's Super League 2 team left in the competition, it was always going to be a tough ask to beat the reigning UEFA Women's Champions League holders.

      Jo Potter's side put on a very strong performance at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, with Abbie Larkin being denied by the woodwork twice in the first-half.

      This was after the visitors took the lead in the 19th minute, courtesy of Codina's header from a corner.

      Larkin would then have two great chances within the next 15 minutes, as Palace pushed hard for an equaliser.

      The Ireland winger almost scored immediatedly after Arsenal scored, with Ashleigh Weerden beating her defender on the left-wing and crossing the ball in.

      Larkin struck it first time, and the ball crashed off the post and out.

      She was denied by the woodwork once again on 33 minutes, after being set through by Molly-Mae Sharpe.

      Larkin took a touch and looked to fire the ball into the roof of the net, but aimed slightly too high and hit Aneeke Borbe's crossbar instead.

      The second-half had fewer chances for both sides, with defences on top.

      Palace pushed for a goal late on, but eventually Arsenal were the team to score next.

      Blackstenius made it 2-0 in extra-time, after good work from substitute Beth Mead.

      Jo Potter's side will now have a short break until their return in 2026, where they take on Sheffield United away from home at 13:00 Sunday, 11th January.

      They return to the VBS on Sunday, 25th January against Durham - why not secure your spot for this game by clicking the button below!

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Cato, Everett, Sharpe (Riley, 81), Howat (Brown, 81), Weerden, Nolan, Blanchard, Hopcroft (Hughes , 68), Larkin, Swaby (Arthur, 90+5)

      Subs not used: Browne, Sibley, Watson, Bailey

      Arsenal: Borbe (GK), Fox, Codina (Catley, 61), Williamson (Wubben-Moy, 61), McCabe, Maanum, Smith (Mead, 80), Foord, Pelova (Little, 61), Blackstenius, Cooney-Cross

      Subs not used: Liddiard (GK), Caldentey, Russo, Hinds, Harwood

      Related News

      Related News

      More News