Report: Palace Women bow out to Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final

As the only Barclays Women's Super League 2 team left in the competition, it was always going to be a tough ask to beat the reigning UEFA Women's Champions League holders.

Jo Potter's side put on a very strong performance at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, with Abbie Larkin being denied by the woodwork twice in the first-half.

This was after the visitors took the lead in the 19th minute, courtesy of Codina's header from a corner.

Larkin would then have two great chances within the next 15 minutes, as Palace pushed hard for an equaliser.

The Ireland winger almost scored immediatedly after Arsenal scored, with Ashleigh Weerden beating her defender on the left-wing and crossing the ball in.

Larkin struck it first time, and the ball crashed off the post and out.