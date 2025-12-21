Report: Palace Women bow out to Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final

Summary:
- Larkin and Nolan come in for Hughes and Napier after Wednesday's away win at Bristol
- 9: Arsenal hit the post, but the offside flag is up
- 11: Everett does well to block Blackstenius's shot on the edge of the box
- 17: Blanchard strikes her free-kick sweetly, and the ball whistles over the bar
- 18: Super stop from Yañez denies Arsenal an early goal
- 19: GOAL - Codina heads in from a corner to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead
- 20: Larkin hits the post from point blank range after some wonderful work by Weerden
- 24: Brilliant defending from Everett prevents Arsenal from doubling their lead
- 28: Larkin almost scores a spectacular goal from outside the box
- 33: The woodwork denies Larkin again after she was put through by Sharpe
- 42: Williamson heads over from a dangerous free-kick
- HT: Palace 0 - 1 Arsenal
- 55: Arsenal almost double their lead via a corner, but the ball rolls wide
- 63: Swaby does well to block a dangerous Arsenal shot
- 68: Well-worked corner from Weerden finds Larkin who's shot is saved by Borbe in the Arsenal goal
- 76: Another super block from Swaby denies Arsenal
- 88: Yet another huge block from Swaby keeps it at 1-0
- 90+3: GOAL - Blackstenius scores to put the result beyond doubt
- FT: Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal