Summary:
Captain Everett makes her 100th appearance in red and blue, whilst there is a return to the squad for Swaby and Littlejohn.
- 18: Pinball in the City box almost leads to a Palace opener
- 21: Robinson lets fly from outside the box, but her effort is just wide
- 25: Great cross from Sharpe is almost steered in by Weerden at the back post
- 30: GOAL - Lloyd-Smith taps home at the back post to give the visitors the lead
- 38: Brzykcy denies Cato an equaliser, and Sharpe's follow-up is blocked as well
- 39: GOAL - Larkin levels it up after a square ball from Howat
- HT: Palace 1 - 1 Bristol City
- 54: Sharpe's clipped cross finds Blanchard in the box, but she scuffs her shot
- 62: GOAL - Weerden blasts the ball into the roof of the net to put Palace ahead
- 79: Good control and turn from Hughes, but her shot is easily saved
- 86: Vanhaevermaet flicks the ball just over the bar
- 90+1: Riley is brought down through on goal, but the referee waves away Palace claims
- 90+6: Vanhaevermaet heads just wide from a Ladd free-kick
- FT Palace 2 - 1 Bristol City