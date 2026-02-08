There were goals at both ends in the first-half, with the Robins taking the lead on 30 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, it was Lloyd-Smith who bagged the opener - tapping home from close range after a header across the box from Cecilie Struck.

Palace should have been level just eight minutes later after My Cato was set clean through, but Lauren Brzykcy denied her at close-range.

The Eagles were not to be denied a second time however, as Larkin levelled proceedings seconds later.

Palace got in behind once more, with Kirsty Howat latching onto a ball over the top.

The Scotland international squared it, and there was Larkin to guide the ball into the bottom corner.