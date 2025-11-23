The Eagles set the tone early against Leicester, with Kirsty Howat opening the scoring before Justine Vanhaevermaet and Annabel Blanchard added further strikes in the second half to put the game beyond doubt and seal our progression to the quarter-finals.

On a crisp, sunlit evening at Meadow Lane, Palace wasted no time in issuing an early warning. Ashleigh Weerden, fresh from scoring away at Ipswich, tried her luck with an audacious long-range free-kick, but Olivia Clark was alert to push it away.

The chances continued to flow. Kirsty Howat intercepted a stray pass and, spotting the 'keeper off her line, let fly from 35 yards – her effort skimming narrowly wide.

After surviving a succession of efforts and wave after wave of Palace pressure, Leicester’s resistance finally broke inside five minutes – and inevitably through Howat. Ruesha Littlejohn’s strike was well saved, but Howat reacted quickest to turn home the rebound and give Palace a deserved early lead.

Howat wasn’t done there. Brimming with confidence, she nearly doubled the lead soon after with another well-struck attempt. Jo Potter’s side continued to surge forward; Abbie Larkin was next to try her luck, her effort from the centre of the box drifting just wide by the barest of margins.

Only a free-kick won by Sam Tierney in Leicester’s defensive half provided the hosts with a moment’s respite from the relentless early barrage. What a start from Palace.