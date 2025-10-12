Summary:
- Captain Everett returns to the side as Watson is also handed a start in South London.
- 8: Napier strikes the bar with a long-range effort
- 10: GOAL - Katy Watson's strike takes a heavy deflection beyond Yañez
- 13: GOAL - Howat is put through and dinks the ball over the 'keeper to restore parity
- 24: Scarr shoots from the edge of the box but it's just wide of the post
- 34: Howat is set free again but can't quite get her shot on target
- 45: The ball is headed on to Larkin in a dangerous position but she can't control the pass
- HT: Palace 1-1 Sunderland
- 59: Dale misses her header from close range
- 80: Katy Watson's effort flies over the bar
- 90+6: Sheva sees her shot blocked late on in the game
- FT: Palace 1-1 Sunderland