Palace had to settle for a draw at the VBS Community Stadium, after Kirsty Howat's finish cancelled out Katy Watson's effort just three minutes earlier.

It was a hard-fought draw in South London, with both defences on top for the majority of the game.

There was a welcome return for captain Aimee Everett, who returned to the pitch after recovering from her injury.

The first-half saw two goals in three minutes, with Sunderland's Katy Watson putting the visitors ahead on nine minutes.

The England Under-19's forward shot from inside the box and the ball took a heavy deflection off a Palace defender and past Shae Yañez in the Palace goal.

The Eagles were not behind for long however, as Kirsty Howat restored parity just three minutes later.

Emma Watson received the ball in the Sunderland third, and threaded an inch-perfect pass through to her Scotland teammate.

Howat raced onto the pass and dinked the ball over Black Cats' goalkeeper Grace Moloney, and into the net for 1-1.

A similar chance was fashioned again on 34 minutes, but Howat instead skewed her effort just wide of the post.