Summary:
- Ladd earns her first home start for the club, whilst Newell is included in the squad for the first time since joining.
- 11: Jones tries a snapshot from outside the box
- 20: Flowing Palace move sees Howat receive the ball in a dangerous area, but the Durham defence manage to intercept in time
- 36: Sharpe almost scores on the volley directly from a corner, but her effort is over the bar
- 41: Hughes goes close to putting Palace ahead, but her shot is too high
- 45: Blanchard finds Hughes superbly, but her touch is too heavy
- 45+2: Sharpe's back post header is just wide of the post
- HT: Palace 0 - 0 Durham
- 52: A whipped cross from Sharpe evades everyone in the Durham box
- 56: Yañez tips over a fierce effort from Speckmaier
- 59: Howat is set clean through and rounds the goalkeeper, but cannot convert the chance
- 60: GOAL - Weerden lofts a cross to the back post, where Sharpe takes a touch and buries her effort
- 68: GOAL - Blanchard doubles her lead after she reacts quickest to Sheppard's spill
- 76: GOAL - Sharpe makes it three with a close finish in the box
- 89: Brady almost nabs a goal on her debut, but Durham recover in time
- 90+4: GOAL - Larkin caps off a fine display with a determined finish at the back post
- FT: Palace 4 - 0 Durham