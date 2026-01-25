Palace Women extended their league win streak to five in front of a jubliant VBS Community Stadium, as goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Annabel Blanchard and Abbie Larkin sealed a dominant 4-0 win at home.

The Eagles were frustrated by a resolute Durham defence for the first hour, but after Sharpe put Palace ahead on 60 minutes - the floodgates opened.

Goals from Blanchard and Larkin as well as a second for Sharpe would follow, as Palace marked their first 2026 home game with a win.