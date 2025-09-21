After last week's eight-goal thriller against Southampton, the Eagles earned their first win of the campaign against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

First-half goals from summer signings Justine Vanhaevermaet and Kirsty Howat put Palace into a 2-0 lead at half-time, before a late stunner from Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah halved the deficit in extra-time.

It was a much-changed eleven from last week, with Allyson Swaby, Molly-Mae Sharpe and Elise Hughes all starting in the East Midlands.

Palace started strongly and were rewarded on the 18th minute, when Belgium international Vanhaevermaet put Palace 1-0 up.

Jo Potter's side were applying pressure to the Forest goal, and Sharpe's driven cross was deflected high into the air.

Vanhaevermaet was lurking at the back post, and watched the ball all the way onto her left foot as she hit a looping volley into the net.