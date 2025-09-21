Summary:
- Swaby makes her return to the defence, whilst Hughes starts her first competitive game for the club since April 2024
- 8: A one-two with Weerden presents a great chance for Blanchard, but she skews her shot wide
- 13: Wellings bursts through but her effort is very tame and Yañez gathers easily
- 18: GOAL - Vanhaevermaet's hooked volley sails over the goalkeeper to give Palace the lead
- 32: GOAL - Howat doubles Palace's advantage after reacting quickest to Weerden's deflected shot
- HT: Forest 0-2 Palace
- 49: Hughes picks up the ball in space, and her low effort ricochets off the post
- 60: Shot from Boye-Hlorkah flashes wide
- 67: Blanchard takes a free-kick quickly and almost chips Batty from range, but the shot is slightly too high
- 83: Rose makes a good run in behind but drags her effort wide
- 90+3: GOAL - Boye-Hlokah lets fly from range and manages to beat Yañez
- FT: Forest 1-2 Palace