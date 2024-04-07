The decorated New Zealand international, who joined Palace on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January, concludes her international career with a remarkable 166 caps for her country to her name.

In that time, Percival featured in a staggering four Olympic Games and five World Cup finals tournaments – most recently last summer’s home World Cup, where she started all three of New Zealand’s matches and captained them once.

At club level, Percival’s impressive career has seen her challenge for trophies in New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and, finally, England since 2018, spending one season at West Ham United and four-and-a-half at Tottenham, before her switch to Palace in January, where she has since appeared 10 times for the club, scoring once.

Percival was recently awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the game in the New Year’s Honours list, and is the only New Zealander to have played in both a UEFA Champions League final (with FFC Frankfurt in 2012) and an FA Cup final (with West Ham in 2019).

In a statement on her social media channels, the 34-year-old said: “It comes with a heavy heart that I’ve made the decision to retire from international football.

“It has been one of the most difficult decisions that I’ve had to make, and it’s not been one that I’ve taken lightly, but I feel that it is the right time for me. I have represented New Zealand proudly for the last 18 years and it has been an absolute honour.

“My journey started when I was 15 years old, playing in the U20s World Cup in 2006. At 16-years-old, I then stepped up to the senior team and that is where my football journey really took off. Playing my first-ever game for the senior team, then representing New Zealand at the World Cup in 2007 was a dream come true, and one that many boys and girls grow up hoping to experience.

“As I look back (with many different emotions) and reflect on my time as a Fern, it’s been the biggest honour and a pleasure to have represented New Zealand at five World Cups and four Olympic Games. The journey I have been on with this team has been incredible and left me with many memorable moments and times I’ll never forget.

“Having the opportunity to represent my country for almost two decades, I’ve worn the shirt with pride, courage, commitment, dedication and given everything that I have for my country. I’ve learnt so much and grown both on and off the pitch over the years, becoming a leader, role model, and mentor, inspiring my teammates as well as the next generation.

“To my Ferns family, a massive thank you. I wouldn’t have been able to have done it without you all and the support over the years. Every single one of you will always hold a special place in my heart.

“To every former Fern that paved the way to allow me to chase my dreams, thank you. You made it possible for me to follow my dreams for many years as the game keeps growing and women’s football develops.

“Finally, the fans… the support which you have shown me throughout the last 18 years has been nothing less than incredible. We’ve shared these moments together and I am now becoming one of you, cheering the team on from the stands, celebrating many more successful moments and creating more memories together.

“To the boys and girls who are dreaming of becoming a Fern, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t, because you can, with hard work, commitment, dedication and belief... anything is possible.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to congratulate Ria on an incredible international career at the very top level of the game.