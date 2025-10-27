Two late Newcastle goals at the VBS had Palace hanging on for a draw in the dying moments of the game.

With the Magpies pushing for a late winner - the ball fell kindly to Morgan Gautrat, who had already bagged the equaliser.

It looked for all the world that Gautrat would volley in the winner, but Yañez got down so quickly to her right, claimed the ball, and ensured the spoils were shared in South London.

You can vote for Yañez's save for Save of the Month by clicking the button below!

Voting is now open and closes on Wednesday, 29th October at 10am GMT, so make sure you cast your vote before it is too late.