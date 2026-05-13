Yañez has just finished her second full season between the posts for the Eagles, a campaign which saw Palace return to the Women's Super League at the first time of asking.

She played every minute of every game in the WSL2, keeping six clean sheets.

She spoke about how her relationship with the game began.

Yañez’s Spanish heritage ensured that football was a constant feature of her childhood in Georgia.

She said: "I started playing football around the age of four. I guess what you would call here grassroots, we call it recreation or whatever.

"But my dad was a huge part of that - he's from Spain, so it was engrained in the culture and I feel like it was just always part of me to play football."