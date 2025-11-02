Tickets are on sale for Palace's next home clash against Sheffield United on Sunday, 9th November at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
Click the button below to secure your spot!
Ahead of today's clash against Portsmouth, Crystal Palace Women's goalkeeper Shae Yañez has shared her thoughts on the start to the season, her wondersave against Newcastle, and her Palace career so far.
Tickets are on sale for Palace's next home clash against Sheffield United on Sunday, 9th November at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
Click the button below to secure your spot!
Speaking on the league campaign so far, she said: "It’s been a good challenge so far. The league has grown so much since when I first entered it, which is great to see for women’s football in general.
"I think we haven't gotten the results we wanted, but we're still building each and every week. We're finally meshing as a group, and we just have to trust the process and trust the journey because it's a long season.
"We're here to improve day in, day out, and take each game as they come."
Yañez signed for Palace in August 2024, ahead of Palace's first season in the Barclays Women's Super League.
She reflected on her time at the club, saying: "I've really enjoyed my time here at Palace so far. It's been a great experience, and I've loved each and every minute of it.
"The facilities, the staff are all unreal, and they care so much, and that's all you can really ask for.
"Last year was a very challenging and hard year both mentally and physically, but it was a great experience for us both as a team and for me personally. I felt like I grew a lot, and I'm excited for that journey to continue.
"We are continuing to build each day and every week and every game, which is exciting to see us finally meshing together. I would say we've had some pretty like crazy thrillers in terms of games so far as the year has gone on."
Last week, the Palace shotstopper was nominated for October's British Gas Save of the Month, after her late heroics denied Newcastle's Morgan Gautrat in extra-time.
Reflecting on that moment, she said: "The save against Newcastle, I do remember that moment. It was quite a hectic last 15 minutes for us.
"I actually wasn't really thinking about anything, I was just doing what I could in the moment and just focusing, staying present and trying to help the team in any way possible."
With the international break now coming to an end, Yañez is focused on reuniting the squad and continuing their work.
She said: "I think everyone's looking forward to getting back together, improving, and building from what we did against Ipswich. So, we're all really excited to get going again.
"It’s great to see a lot of players leave and go play for their countries. I love to watch all my teammates play on the big stages with their national teams.
But I think we've had a good couple of weeks of training with the girls that have been here. We're excited to get back to it and excited for the test against Portsmouth today.
"I think it'll be a great opportunity for us to show what we've been working on."
Yañez and the team are next at home against Sheffield United on Sunday, 9th November at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
Click the button below to secure your spot!