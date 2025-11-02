Speaking on the league campaign so far, she said: "It’s been a good challenge so far. The league has grown so much since when I first entered it, which is great to see for women’s football in general.

"I think we haven't gotten the results we wanted, but we're still building each and every week. We're finally meshing as a group, and we just have to trust the process and trust the journey because it's a long season.

"We're here to improve day in, day out, and take each game as they come."

Yañez signed for Palace in August 2024, ahead of Palace's first season in the Barclays Women's Super League.

She reflected on her time at the club, saying: "I've really enjoyed my time here at Palace so far. It's been a great experience, and I've loved each and every minute of it.

"The facilities, the staff are all unreal, and they care so much, and that's all you can really ask for.

"Last year was a very challenging and hard year both mentally and physically, but it was a great experience for us both as a team and for me personally. I felt like I grew a lot, and I'm excited for that journey to continue.

"We are continuing to build each day and every week and every game, which is exciting to see us finally meshing together. I would say we've had some pretty like crazy thrillers in terms of games so far as the year has gone on."