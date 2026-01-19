Shae Yañez has won the British Gas Save of the Month award for December, after her stunning stop against Birmingham City.
The Eagles were leading 1-0 at the VBS Community Stadium, but they came close to being pegged back on the 62nd minute.
Veatriki Sarri took aim from outside the box and unleashed a fierce effort destined for the roof of the net.
Thankfully for Palace, Yañez was there to deny her - acrobatically tipping the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.
It was the most spectacular save on a day where nothing could get past the Palace 'keeper, with Yañez keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over the Blues.
Speaking on her award win, Yañez said: "Yeah, it feels great. I'm really happy to have won this. I think it's a team award."
Reflecting on the save itself and what she recalls from that moment, Yañez said: "I remember all of us collectively just trying to do the best we could.
"We knew we wanted to keep a clean sheet and we were throwing bodies on the line.
"I think I kind of blacked out in that moment, so I don't really remember it. I think I just hoped that I did enough and got enough on it to push it over the bar.
"It might not be the most amazing save, but it means more to the team."
Congratulations, Shae!
Yañez and the team will next be in action at home on Sunday, 25th January against Durham, kicking off at 12:00!
This fixture will be our 'Kids Day' where under-16's can get a ticket for just £1!
Click the button below to secure your spot and witness Shae's super saves in person!