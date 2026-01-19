The Eagles were leading 1-0 at the VBS Community Stadium, but they came close to being pegged back on the 62nd minute.

Veatriki Sarri took aim from outside the box and unleashed a fierce effort destined for the roof of the net.

Thankfully for Palace, Yañez was there to deny her - acrobatically tipping the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.

It was the most spectacular save on a day where nothing could get past the Palace 'keeper, with Yañez keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over the Blues.