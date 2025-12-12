After a long spell on the sidelines, 2023/24's Player's Player of the Season is finally playing regularly again.

She played 80 minutes against Birmingham on Sunday, and scored the best goal of the game with a long-range effort from outside the box.

Talking through her goal, Hopcroft said: "It was really nice to get on the scoresheet. I absolutely loved all the girls' reactions as well. That was amazing.

"It meant a lot to me as well because my mum was there so yeah, that was a special moment for me, for sure."

The midfielder also spoke about the significance of the win, and what it showed about the team.

"The game against Birmingham was such a big win for us in many ways. One being that we're building together each game and it's really starting to show.

"And another being that, you know, we're showing that we can compete and win against top teams, which felt really, really good and has for the past few weeks, especially because we're starting to feel that togetherness on the field as well as off," she said.