In a see-saw match at the Valley, the Eagles’ unbeaten start to the season ground to a halt in a 3-2 loss – despite twice coming from behind to equalise in the first-half.

Midfielder Hopcroft saw positives in Palace’s positive response to twice falling behind in the opening period, but a third Charlton goal midway through a tight second-half left her and her teammates ruing a first defeat of the season.

With an international break ahead, Palace will look to right the wrongs of the defeat in two weeks’ time at Watford.

“We lost it in the second balls, really,” Hopcroft told cpfc.co.uk. “I feel like I could have been closer to some of the players, and just all around. I suppose we knew the problems, but we solved them a little bit too late.

“I think as long as we just stick together and look through what went wrong today, we'll be fine, and I'm sure we will stick together like we have done.

“We’ll want to bounce back, first of all, but also to take the problems we were caused this game and solve them in training so that hopefully we don't come across them again. In that way, it’s good that they've happened earlier on in the season, so we know what needs fixing – and I'm sure it will be fixed.

“There are some positives to take from the game. We were fighting, and to come back twice from a goal down just shows the grit that we have, but of course now we want to go that step further and coming out with the three points – or even just one point.”