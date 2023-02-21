The Eagles put an end to a tough run of results in the Women’s Championship last time out, an important 1-0 win over Durham marking their first in four league games.

With a second consecutive home game on the horizon this weekend – kicking off at Bromley’s Hayes Lane against Sheffield United at 14:00 GMT on Sunday (26th February), with tickets available now – Sharpe recognises the importance of building on that victory.

The forward told cpfc.co.uk: “It’s a process for us as a team at the minute. We’re building every week and every training session, we’re getting better.

“I think we’re playing well and we know the results will come – everybody just needs to stick with us. We’ve just got to carry on with the process and carry on improving every week.

“We want to finish as high as we can in the league. It would be a bonus if we could break into the top three or four in the league this season – that would be absolutely amazing – so from now on, we’ve just got to take every game as it comes and hopefully win every game from here-on out.”