Reflecting on the win, Smerud highlighted the mental strength shown by his players: “It impressed me a lot because high-pressure games like that are not easy.

"This team has had a tough season so far, coming from many bad experiences, especially at the end of games where they’ve lost points and victories.

"To ride the storm and perform under those conditions was very important. It was a demanding place to be, but the team handled it well, and of course, it brings a lot of energy.

"That’s been noticeable this week. Now, it’s about resetting and going again.”