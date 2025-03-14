Palace are going up against a side just one place above them in the table, with the chance to narrow the gap to a single point.

In the reverse fixture, Palace were only second away from taking a point before a last-gasp Villa goal.

And with both sides involved in the battle to avoid relegation, Smerud is well aware of the importance of just his third game in charge.

"It's a great opportunity to close in," he said. "And we of course know what kind of game this is so we are looking forward to it and know that it's a good chance for us to close the gap [on Aston Villa], for that reason we are looking forward to it.

"It's probably a 'must perform' game for us. So we have to do that, we know that and that's my focus.

"We have to focus on what we can control. We know that we can compete and we want to do that.

"There are still many games left but everyone can read the table and understand what this game means. So we must perform."

In both of Smerud's games in charge so far, Palace have looked resolute in defence, limiting the opposition to few clear cut chances.

Now the Norwegian is keen to build on that platform, by becoming more of an attacking threat at the other end of the pitch.