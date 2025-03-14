Leif Smerud says Crystal Palace have a "great opportunity" when they host Aston Villa in the Barclays WSL on Sunday (14:00 GMT) at Sutton.
Palace are going up against a side just one place above them in the table, with the chance to narrow the gap to a single point.
In the reverse fixture, Palace were only second away from taking a point before a last-gasp Villa goal.
And with both sides involved in the battle to avoid relegation, Smerud is well aware of the importance of just his third game in charge.
"It's a great opportunity to close in," he said. "And we of course know what kind of game this is so we are looking forward to it and know that it's a good chance for us to close the gap [on Aston Villa], for that reason we are looking forward to it.
"It's probably a 'must perform' game for us. So we have to do that, we know that and that's my focus.
"We have to focus on what we can control. We know that we can compete and we want to do that.
"There are still many games left but everyone can read the table and understand what this game means. So we must perform."
In both of Smerud's games in charge so far, Palace have looked resolute in defence, limiting the opposition to few clear cut chances.
Now the Norwegian is keen to build on that platform, by becoming more of an attacking threat at the other end of the pitch.
"We knew it was going to be not so much our chance to work on the offensive principles against Chelsea," Smerud said. "I think we've improved from the first half, to the second half against Liverpool.
"It's the most difficult thing in football to sort of break through and create the chances and the goals.
"Now we have a little bit more time to do it and also some interesting players. I look forward to trying and see if we can create more problems for Villa."
Of the seven remaining rounds of the WSL, Palace play four games at home. And Smerud is looking to make the VBS Community Stadium a fortress for the rest of the campaign, maximising the vibrant home support.
"It's important. I think it should be an advantage to play at home and we hope to make it one," he added. "We know the points taken away from some of the other teams, so I don't think they like to play away from home.
"We need to build on this being our home ground and I look forward to that. We have taken steps and conceded fewer goals and I think it's now time to add a new layer and we'll try to do it.
"I prefer to play at home. We have some great supporters as well, so I'm really looking forward to that."
Tickets for Sunday's clash against Aston Villa are still available, and you can get them here!