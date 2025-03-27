Speaking about the availability of his team, Smerud said: "We're getting players back. A couple of games ago, we were really low on numbers, so it's positive to see players returning.

"That said, there are still a few question marks, and we'll have to assess who's available for Sunday."

Reflecting on last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Everton, Smerud felt the scoreline didn’t reflect the performance.

"They scored at key moments—just before and after the break, and then at the end. Apart from that, it was an even game, and there were plenty of positives to take forward," Smerud said.

Looking ahead to Arsenal, Smerud was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium to watch them in action midweek.

Smerud said: "We know they're a strong side, and they showed that again last night. But we also know them well, and we're looking forward to the challenge.

"The noise, the enthusiasm—it’s great to see women's football getting that level of support. It’s deserved.

"We’re hoping for a big crowd on Sunday as well, and we embrace that kind of development."