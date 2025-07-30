The draw will be conducted live by former Barclays Women’s Super League forward and ex-England international Toni Duggan on BBC Radio 5Live Breakfast on Thursday, 31st July, from approximately 8.30am.

Crystal Palace are one of 13 teams in the Southern section. The draw will place teams into Group C (first five numbers drawn), Group D (next four numbers), and Group E (final four numbers).

Group stage matches are scheduled for:

24/25 September 2025

8/9 October 2025 (Group C only)

18/19 October 2025

12/13 November 2025 (Group C only)

22/23 November 2025

Further details on quarter-finals (December 20-21), semi-finals (January 21-22, 2026), and the final (March 15-16, 2026) will follow.