The showpiece fixture will be celebrating its 15th year in 2026, and will take place on Sunday 15th March, kicking off at 14:15 GMT, and will also be broadcast live on BBC One.

It will take place at Ashton Gate, the site of Palace Women's last Barclays Women's Super League 2 game - a 3-2 win over Bristol City.

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) and Goal Line Technology will be in use for the final, while for the first time in the fixture’s history, supporters will have the option to drink alcohol in view of the pitch as part of the league’s ongoing Fan Choice pilot.

Palace Women are in the quarter-finals of the Women's League Cup, and take on Arsenal for a place in the semi-final, which will be played on either the 21st or 22nd of January.

Kick-off is 13:00 GMT on Sunday, 21st November at the VBS Community Stadium