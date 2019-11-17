Coming in to the XI from the Conti Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur Women are Lucy Gillett, Annabel Johnson, Hannah Mackenzie, Bianca Baptiste and Aoife Hurley.

Making way for the personnel changes are Emma Gibbon, Leeta Rutherford, Liz Waldie, Ciara Watling and Magda Mosengo.

Palace: Gillett, Johnson, Pepper, Amy Goddard, Butler, Mackenzie, Ashleigh Goddard, Georgiou, Hurley, Baptiste, E.Rutherford.

Subs: Laudat, Khassal, Watling, Waldie, Mosengo, Gibbon.

The game will be live streamed for free over on the club's YouTube channel. Click here to follow all the action!