Not only is she a footballer, the striker is also a freelance interior designer. Palace TV's Chris Grierson sat down with the former Tottenham Hotspur player at one of the projects she’s working on to hear how she went from Essex to Crystal Palace via San Francisco.

You can listen to this week's pod now for free by clicking here or searching 'Official Palace Pod' on your chosen podcast provider.

Get your tickets for the Women's Weekend clash v London City Lionesses, and get your Palace fix during the international break. There is a discount on ticket prices for all Season Ticket Holders and Members! Alternatively, fans can call the Box Office on 0871 200 0071 or visit in person at Selhurst Park.