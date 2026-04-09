Two games separate Crystal Palace Women from a potential spot in the Women's Super League. Read below to see what Palace need in order to secure an immediate return to the topflight...
Last May, it was announced that Crystal Palace Women would be competing in the newly-named Women's Super League 2.
Along with a new name - the WSL2 has a new structure for this season.
In previous years, only the top team would earn promotion to the WSL, this was how Palace earned WSL promotion in the 2023/24 season.
However, for this season only, up to three teams can go up - making this a totally unique campaign for Jo Potter's side.
Who gets promoted to the WSL this season?
- Like previous years, the first-place side will earn automatic promotion to the WSL.
- The second-place team will also earn automatic promotion to the topflight.
- The third-place team will contest a playoff game against the bottom side in the WSL, with the winner taking the last spot in the topflight.
The 2025/26 format is unique to this campaign, as from the 2026/27 season onwards - the second-place team will contest the playoff against the 13th-place WSL side.
This means the WSL will have 14 teams instead of 12 from the 2026/27 season.
What do Palace need to do?
Following the recent 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, Palace Women are now in third-place with 38 points - the promotion playoff position.
Birmingham now sit in first-place, six points ahead of Palace on 41 points.
Second-place Charlton Athletic are also on 41 points, but have a significantly worse goal difference than the Blues.
Fourth-place Newcastle United find themselves on 33 points, and must win both of their remaining games to have a chance at making the playoff.
If Palace win one of their two remaining games, they will guarantee a promotion playoff spot as a minimum.
To catch Birmingham, Palace will need to win both games, and hope the Blues earn no more than two points from their remaining two games.
To catch Charlton, Palace will need to win all three games, and hope the Addicks fail to win both of their two remaining games.
It's all set to be a dramatic final day - as Palace host 12th-place Portsmouth, whilst Charlton take on Birmingham at home.
Check out our remaining fixtures below:
- Sunday, 26th April - Sunderland Women v Crystal Palace Women (KO: 14:00 BST)
- Saturday, 2nd May - Crystal Palace Women v Portsmouth Women (KO: 15:00 BST)
Tickets are available for that huge home clash at the VBS Community Stadium - click below to buy your tickets!