Palace will face Portsmouth on Saturday, 9th August (14:00 BST), Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday, 15th August (14:00 BST) and Southampton on Sunday, 24th August (14:00 BST).

New manager Jo Potter will put her squad through their paces in the build-up to the WSL2 kick-off by facing the three South Coast sides in friendly fixtures.

These matches will take place behind closed doors, with supporters not admitted – but stay close to our club channels for match action photography and confirmation of the final score.

Additional pre-season matches will also take place in the build-up to the season but, at the request of the opposition, are not due to be publicised.

Be there for all of our 11 home games in the BWSL2 this season, with Season Tickets now on sale!

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Portsmouth

Saturday, 9th August

14:00 BST

Behind closed doors

Brighton v Palace

Friday, 15th August

14:00 BST

Behind closed doors

Crystal Palace v Southampton