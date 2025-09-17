The Eagles are set to host London City Lionesses, who were recently promoted to the WSL, and Championship side Ipswich Town. Palace will travel to Leicester City for the final game of the group stage.

Our match against London City kicks off at 19:30 BST on Wednesday, 24th September. We'll then face Ipswich Town at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 19th October, before an away trip to Leicester on Sunday, 23rd November, kicking off at 15:00 GMT.

Information on tickets for our away match against Leicester in November will be provided soon.

Ticket information

All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.

Tickets for every game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.

Please note that Season Tickets aren't valid for cup games, so all supporters will need to purchase a ticket.

2025/26 Women's League Cup Prices

Seated

Adults: £12

Under-16s: £5

Standing