Palace's visit to West Ham marks the last away day of 2024 in the WSL, with Laura Kaminski and the team determined to continue picking up points away from home.
Palace Women will travel to East London on Sunday 8th December (KO: 14:00 GMT) to face West Ham United in the Barclays Women's Super League – with tickets now on general sale. Find all the key information you need below.
Laura Kaminski’s side have been backed by incredible support away from home in the WSL this season, and they will need that energy on the road again. Get your tickets HERE and cheer on the Eagles!
Please read the information below fully before purchasing your tickets.
Match Details
- Opponent: West Ham (A)
- Date: Sunday, 8th December
- Time: 14:00 GMT
- Competition: Women's Super League
- Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium
Ticket Details
-
Tickets are now on general sale.
-
Final Sales: Tickets will be available until 12:00 GMT on Friday, 6th December. After this, any remaining tickets can be purchased at the gate on matchday.
-
Digital Delivery: All tickets will be delivered digitally no later than 48 hours before kick-off. If you need assistance with ticketing, please contact boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk
Prices
Ticket Pricing
- Adult: £10
- Senior (66 and over): £8
- Under 21: £8
- Under 18: £1