The Eagles will begin their BWSL2 campaign away at The Valley, home of South London rivals Charlton Athletic, kicking off at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 7th September.

Be there as Jo Potter leads the team out for her first competitive game as Palace manager.

Tickets are only available through Charlton Athletic's website. Click here to get yours now!

Match Details

Charlton Athletic vs Crystal Palace:

Opponent : Charlton Athletic

: Charlton Athletic Date : Sunday, 7th September

: Sunday, 7th September Time : 14:00

: 14:00 Competition : Barclays Women's Super League 2

: Barclays Women's Super League 2 Venue: The Valley

Ticket Price

Adult: £7.00

Over 65: £5.00

Under 18: £2.00

Adult - Ambulant Disabled: £7.00

Over 65 - Ambulant Disabled: £5.00

Under 18 - Ambulant Disabled: £2.00

Adult - Wheelchair: £7.00

Over 65 - Wheelchair: £5.00

Under 18 - Wheelchair: £2.00

All tickets will include a £1.50 booking charge per ticket.

Supporters will have the option for a PDF ticket or digital download.

If you cannot purchase online, then you can buy tickets by calling Charlton's box office at: 03330 14 44 44.