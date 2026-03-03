After Palace's home fixture against Nottingham Forest on the 15th March, the Eagles will make the long trip up to the North-East to face fifth-place Newcastle at the Gateshead International Stadium.

It was a 2-2 thriller in the reverse fixture at the VBS Community Stadium, and Jo Potter's side will be looking to take all three points this time around.

Supporters are reminded that this fixture has been pushed back to 17:00 GMT on Sunday, 22nd March, click here to read more.

