Jo Potter's side secured their fourth-round spot by beating Lewes 1-0 on Sunday 14th December, while Chelsea enter the competition at this stage for the first time this season.

This fixture will mark a third trip to Kingsmeadow in the FA Cup in as many seasons, with the Eagles losing 1-0 to the Blues in last year's quarter-final and in the 2023/24 fifth-round.

Chelsea are the current holders, and have won the competition no less than six times.

Match Details

Chelsea v Crystal Palace Women