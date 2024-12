Palace find themselves in 3rd place in Group E, after a 2-0 defeat away to Aston Villa and a 2-0 victory against Charlton in Sutton.

In the WSL Cup, only the top team from each group will progress.

Tonight's opponents Spurs currently top the group, needing only a draw from the game to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

If Palace manage to beat Spurs by two or more goals and Villa fail to win at Charlton, then the Eagles will progress to the quarter-finals instead.