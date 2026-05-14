The showpiece event, taking place in London on Monday, 18th May, will see trophies handed out across 17 different categories across both the WSL and WSL2.

Palace duo Ashleigh Weerden and Shae Yañez have both been shortlisted for league awards.

Weerden is up for WSL2 Player of the Season, while Yañez’s heroics against Birmingham City in December earned her a Save of the Season nomination.

There could also be Palace representation in the WSL2 Team of the Season too, which will be announced during the ceremony.

In addition to Weerden and Yañez's nominations, Palace now have two shortlisted nominees from the Club Hero and Fan of the Year categories.

Kitchen Coordinator Val McDermott has been shortlisted for the 'Club Hero' award, which celebrates a behind-the-scenes individual, whose tireless efforts, dedication, and passion contribute to the success and wellbeing of their club.

Loyal Palace supporter and Fan Advisory Board member Claire Jane-Pope has been shortlisted for the 'Fan of the Year' award, an accolade that recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond to champion the sport in their community.

All winners will be announced as they happen on the evening of Monday, 18th May across the Barclays Women’s Super League’s social accounts.