As Jo Potter's side gear up for a potentially title-winning final day at the VBS, let's reflect on the two-year anniversary (28th April) of Crystal Palace's Women 2023/24 promotion triumph.
Palace hosted Sunderland on the final day of the 2023/24 season as champions-elect.
The title was virtually guaranteed, as it would have taken a remarkable three-point and 22-goal swing in Charlton's favour to overtake the Eagles.
A record 6,796 fans purchased tickets for the final-day fixture, as the Palace faithful got the party started in SE25.
The Eagles have the opportunity to make history once again on Saturday, as three points against Portsmouth will see them automatically promoted, and potentially league champions should other results go their way.
Click the button below to get your tickets and ensure you don't miss out on another historical day for Palace Women!
It was a tight affair in South London, with Molly-Mae Sharpe going close in the first-half.
After the break, both teams hit the woodwork as Izzy Atkinson’s mis-hit cross almost found the top corner for Palace, whilst Sunderland’s Jenna Dear hit the crossbar with a cracking effort from 30 yards.
Neither side could find the breakthough, and ultimately it didn't matter, as the Palace’s players and staff raced onto the Selhurst Park pitch at full-time to celebrate a simply remarkable campaign.
The game marked the conclusion of a fantastic season for Palace Women, who won the league with 46 points - the highest points total in the second-tier since the 2022/23 season.
Jo Potter's side have the opportunity to repeat these heroics for the final game of the WSL2 season on Saturday.
A win will see the Eagles automatically promoted, with a draw in the game between Charlton and Birmingham making Palace WSL2 champions.
Kicking off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 2nd May at the VBS Community Stadium, click the button below to ensure you don't miss out!