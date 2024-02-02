And now, it's time to vote for your cinch Player of the Month!

There are four players up for the award, starting with full-back Fliss Gibbons, whose superb contributions, and threatening set-piece deliveries, saw her contribute to four of Palace's six goals in the month.

Goalkeeper Demi Lambourne is also on the shortlist, having made a vital penalty save in the FA Cup fourth-round win over Blackburn, and kept a clean sheet against London City Lionesses in the league.

Centre-back Hayley Nolan scored two important goals in consecutive games in January, continuing to catch the eye with her all-action displays.

Midfielder Lexi Potter, meanwhile, continued to provide industry, energy and creativity which have been pivotal to Palace's displays.

Now, it's time to vote for your January Player of the Month – sponsored by cinch – from the Crystal Palace Women squad.

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel.