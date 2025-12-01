Palace suffered two narrow defeats to Portsmouth and Sheffield United at the start of the month, with Annabel Blanchard grabbing a goal away at Portsmouth before a late Jessie Gale finish wrapped up the points for the hosts.

Despite Kirsty Howat's thunderous effort against Sheffield United, the Blades managed to hold on at Sutton for a 2-1 win the following week.

Jo Potter's side bounced back though, and put together two consecutive wins to close out November.

The first was a 2-1 victory away at Ipswich in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, where Palace came from behind with two fine strikes from Ashleigh Weerden and Abbie Larkin.