Palace went behind midway through the first-half but rallied in the second to secure a 2-1 victory at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Weerden drew the game level on 60 minutes with a fierce strike that hit the underside of the bar before nestling in the net.

Half-time substitute Larkin would then score the winner on 83 minutes, with her effort also crashing against the woodwork before landing in the corner of Natalia Negri's net.

The result moves Palace up to eighth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, and now you can vote for your TEN Player of the Match, below!