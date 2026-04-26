On her 100th appearance for the club, Blanchard put Palace ahead on 20 minutes after pouncing on an error from the Sunderland defence.

It was Abbie Larkin's pass that forced the error, and it was also a ball from Larkin that found Weerden at the back post 11 minutes later.

Palace's number 11 was on hand to tap home and make it 2-0, taking her to 13 goal contributions for the season - just one behind league leader Lily Crosthwaite.

Despite the deficit being halved on 48 minutes, Palace's defence held firm and claimed a huge three points in the WSL2.

You can now vote for your TEN Player of the Match, below!