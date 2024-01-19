At the midway point of the campaign, Palace Women have not only advanced in both the League Cup and FA Cup, but also sit just two points off the top of the Women’s Championship table – with a game in hand still to play.

Their first league fixture of 2024 will take place against London City Lionesses this Sunday away at Princes Park, kicking off at 14:00, with tickets available via London City's website.

The reverse fixture between the two teams ended 6-1 in Palace's favour, with Annabel Blanchard notching a fine second-half hat-trick in Sutton.

Supporters not able to attend the game can instead tune in to watch LIVE and FREE on Palace TV; you need only register and login to your Palace account to watch!

Click here to watch the match – and more – on Palace TV.