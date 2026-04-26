Crystal Palace Women's winger Ashleigh Weerden gave her thoughts to Palace TV, after her goal proved to be the difference against Sunderland in a 2-1 win in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
You can watch her full Palace TV interview, embedded above!
Goals from Annabel Blanchard and Weerden put the Eagles into a 2-0 lead at half-time, before a Katy Watson goal on 48 minutes set up a nervy second-half.
Palace held on though, meaning that three points on Saturday against Portsmouth will see the Eagles earn automatic promotion back to the Women's Super League.
Speaking after the final whistle, Weerden said: "I think we started the first-half really well. I think we were dominating the whole first-half and going in at half-time with a 2-0 lead was really good.
"But then we go out of the dressing room and we give it away in the first couple of minutes and then you can see that this game is actually quite exciting!
"I think we made it hard for ourselves but to still get the win is the most important thing."
Weerden's goal on the 31st minute made it 2-0 to Palace, as she finished from Abbie Larkin's superb pass from the right-side.
Talking though her fifth league goal of the campaign, she said: "I think it was a really good cross from Larko - normally I assist her but now she has assisted me," she said.
She also spoke about her celebration with Blanchard and Larkin.
Weerden said: "Well it's obviously Blanche's 100th game, which is a massive achievement for her.
"She did really well, so we wanted to celebrate that with her and Larko and I always do a little dance or some celebration so we can't miss that!"
Weerden concluded by talking about Saturday's clash against Portsmouth - Palace's final game of the WSL2 campaign.
Her message was clear: "This is one of the most exciting games of the whole season, so the fans need to come down and watch it because yeah, it's going to be exciting!"
A win against Pompey will see Palace make an immediate return to the topflight, with the Eagles still able to win the league should other results go their way.
Kicking off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 2nd May - click below to get your tickets!