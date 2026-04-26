You can watch her full Palace TV interview, embedded above!

Goals from Annabel Blanchard and Weerden put the Eagles into a 2-0 lead at half-time, before a Katy Watson goal on 48 minutes set up a nervy second-half.

Palace held on though, meaning that three points on Saturday against Portsmouth will see the Eagles earn automatic promotion back to the Women's Super League.

Speaking after the final whistle, Weerden said: "I think we started the first-half really well. I think we were dominating the whole first-half and going in at half-time with a 2-0 lead was really good.

"But then we go out of the dressing room and we give it away in the first couple of minutes and then you can see that this game is actually quite exciting!

"I think we made it hard for ourselves but to still get the win is the most important thing."