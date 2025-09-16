Weerden bagged a goal and an assist in the game, marking a very positive performance from last season's Fan and Player's Player of the Year.

It was her corner that found Justine Vanhaevermaet in the first half, and she put also Palace into a second-half lead on 60 minutes with a fine finish.

Speaking to the media after the game, Weerden said: "I think we actually deserve more than just a point, but to get away with a point, that's the least we could do.

"I think we created a lot of chances, and we at least got a point, but I'm obviously still a bit disappointed."

When asked what her team could have done to secure the win, Weerden highlighted the importance of taking their chances.

"I think we created so many chances. We just need to reward ourselves for that. So we just need to score earlier, score more.

"We should tackle harder, be harder in the duels, so that they cannot transition. I think that's a good thing," she said.

Despite the disappointment, Weerden found several positives to take from the match, particularly the team's prolific attack.

She said: "Four goals, it should be enough but I think we really entertained the crowd today.

"I think we have something to build from now. We can only go further."

A trip to Nottingham Forest next Sunday at 14:00 awaits Weerden and the team, you can get your tickets by clicking the button below!