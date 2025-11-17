Sophie Peskett's goal meant that the Eagles were trailing at half-time, but second-half strikes from Weerden and Abbie Larkin helped Palace earn all three points at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Weerden gave her thoughts at full-time on a dramatic 90 minutes in Colchester: "First of all, I'm out of breath. I'm dead. I think that sums up the game. It was a hard game.

"The first half we weren't good enough. We were chaotic, we were not clean with our passes, the duels. But I think in the second half we turned it around and I think we had some good attacks.

"We were more clean with the ball, we created more chances. Like our Manager said, you create your own luck and I think today we really did that."