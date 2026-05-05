Key Dates
The season's curtain-raiser will kick off between the 4th and 6th of September 2026, whilst the end of the season will take place between the 21st and 23rd May 2027.
The summer transfer window will open on Monday, 15th June 2026 and will run until Monday, 31st August 2026.
The full fixture list will likely be announced in late July, so make sure you have the official Crystal Palace App to get all the latest Palace Women news.
Check out a list of key dates below:
Saturday, 23rd May: Promotion play-off game between Charlton Athletic and Leicester City
Monday, 15th June: Summer transfer window opens
Monday, 31st August: Summer transfer window closes
Friday, 4th - 6th September : Opening weekend of the 26/27 season
Friday, 21st - 23rd May 2027: Final gameweek of the regular 26/27 season