The draw

The draw for the fourth-round of the Women's FA Cup takes place tonight (Monday) from 19:00 GMT on the official Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel, along with Channel 4 and TNT’s YouTube channels.

The draw will be conducted by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and former players Mollie and Rosie Kmita.

Palace are ball number 32 for the draw.

The fixtures

The Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth-round proper takes place across the weekend of Saturday 17th Sunday 18th January 2026.

Ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time (30 minutes) and then a penalty shootout if the teams are still level.

Draw procedure and teams

All 12 Women's Super League teams will be in the draw, entering at the fourth-round stage. They are joined by the twenty winners from the 40 third-round ties.

In total, the fourth-round features 32 clubs, competing in 16 ties.

The ball numbers will be as follows: