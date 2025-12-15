The draw
The draw for the fourth-round of the Women's FA Cup takes place tonight (Monday) from 19:00 GMT on the official Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel, along with Channel 4 and TNT’s YouTube channels.
The draw will be conducted by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and former players Mollie and Rosie Kmita.
Palace are ball number 32 for the draw.
The fixtures
The Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth-round proper takes place across the weekend of Saturday 17th Sunday 18th January 2026.
Ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time (30 minutes) and then a penalty shootout if the teams are still level.
Draw procedure and teams
All 12 Women's Super League teams will be in the draw, entering at the fourth-round stage. They are joined by the twenty winners from the 40 third-round ties.
In total, the fourth-round features 32 clubs, competing in 16 ties.
The ball numbers will be as follows:
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea
- Everton
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- London City Lionesses
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United
- Middlesbrough
- Nottingham Forest
- Sheffield United
- Burnley
- Newcastle United
- West Bromwich Albion
- Birmingham City
- Hull City
- Sunderland
- York City
- Chatham Town
- Southampton
- London Bees
- Bristol City
- AFC Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town
- Oxford United
- Charlton Athletic
- Swindon Town
- Crystal Palace